Martin Capital Partners LLC Purchases 4,420 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Martin Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 27.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,425 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,420 shares during the period. Honeywell International makes up about 2.2% of Martin Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Martin Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $3,362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital World Investors increased its position in Honeywell International by 28.1% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 24,461,672 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,272,727,000 after acquiring an additional 5,361,064 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,356,336 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,208,243,000 after acquiring an additional 1,032,715 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Honeywell International during the 1st quarter valued at $28,368,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,435,989 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $593,495,000 after acquiring an additional 714,195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 645.1% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 586,392 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $84,788,000 after buying an additional 507,688 shares during the last quarter. 75.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HON shares. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Sunday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Honeywell International from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Honeywell International from $185.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Honeywell International from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $166.00 to $158.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $161.61.

In related news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.95, for a total transaction of $3,279,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 200,677 shares in the company, valued at $32,900,994.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

HON stock opened at $171.55 on Thursday. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.08 and a 1 year high of $184.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $164.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $147.72. The firm has a market cap of $120.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.10, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.03.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $7.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.28 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 29.93% and a net margin of 16.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.10 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 6.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be issued a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. This is a boost from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.12%.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

Recommended Story: What is the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.