Martin Capital Partners LLC Raises Holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Martin Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,717 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 179 shares during the quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $376,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PAYX. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its position in shares of Paychex by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 60,377 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,799,000 after buying an additional 1,515 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP raised its position in Paychex by 19.9% in the first quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 107,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,776,000 after purchasing an additional 17,900 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Paychex by 2.1% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,340,419 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $84,339,000 after purchasing an additional 27,372 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its position in Paychex by 11.4% in the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 3,472 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in Paychex by 7.8% in the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 111,807 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,035,000 after purchasing an additional 8,111 shares during the period. 69.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:PAYX opened at $80.52 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.92. Paychex, Inc. has a one year low of $47.87 and a one year high of $90.54. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, October 10th. The business services provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $932.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $888.27 million. Paychex had a return on equity of 40.76% and a net margin of 27.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 38,810 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.40, for a total value of $2,848,654.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 99,634 shares in the company, valued at $7,313,135.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Martin Mucci sold 106,422 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.05, for a total value of $7,774,127.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 419,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,622,340.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 616,149 shares of company stock valued at $45,164,779 over the last quarter. Insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on PAYX. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Paychex in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Paychex from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Paychex from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on Paychex from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Paychex from $74.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.80.

Paychex, Inc provides payroll, human resource (HR), retirement, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

