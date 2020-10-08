Martin Capital Partners LLC Sells 1,695 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Martin Capital Partners LLC lowered its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,770 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,695 shares during the period. Martin Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $540,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHD. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at $31,000. West Oak Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 5,384.6% in the 2nd quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 713 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 154.9% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 826 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000.

SCHD opened at $57.51 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $56.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.41. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $38.83 and a 1 year high of $59.56.

