Martin Capital Partners LLC Sells 681 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Martin Capital Partners LLC decreased its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 30,022 shares of the company’s stock after selling 681 shares during the period. The Procter & Gamble comprises approximately 2.8% of Martin Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Martin Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $4,173,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PG. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new stake in The Procter & Gamble in the second quarter worth $35,000. FAI Wealth Management lifted its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 203.0% in the second quarter. FAI Wealth Management now owns 303 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. Estate Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in The Procter & Gamble in the second quarter worth $47,000. Barnett & Company Inc. lifted its position in The Procter & Gamble by 23.4% during the second quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, Lountzis Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in The Procter & Gamble during the second quarter valued at $58,000. 62.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 2,922 shares of The Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.53, for a total transaction of $398,940.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 14,800 shares of The Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $1,924,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 39,929 shares in the company, valued at $5,190,770. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 272,757 shares of company stock valued at $36,738,374. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

The Procter & Gamble stock opened at $140.70 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $137.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $123.86. The company has a market cap of $350.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.43. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52-week low of $94.34 and a 52-week high of $141.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $17.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.97 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 29.53% and a net margin of 18.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on PG. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on The Procter & Gamble from $133.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on The Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on The Procter & Gamble from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on The Procter & Gamble from $144.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a report on Sunday, August 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.60.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

