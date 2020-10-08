Martin Capital Partners LLC Trims Stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Martin Capital Partners LLC lowered its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,592 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 858 shares during the quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,977,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of XOM. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 206,504,078 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,840,960,000 after buying an additional 4,222,270 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,533,386 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $779,653,000 after buying an additional 3,223,089 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 28.6% in the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 10,920,391 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $414,647,000 after buying an additional 2,425,346 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 31.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,654,290 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $233,862,000 after buying an additional 1,341,494 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 83.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,870,374 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $124,516,000 after buying an additional 1,308,232 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.90% of the company’s stock.

XOM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Friday, September 18th. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. MKM Partners initiated coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Finally, Standpoint Research raised Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.52.

XOM opened at $33.50 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $141.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.94 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.01. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $30.11 and a 1-year high of $73.12.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $32.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.16 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 2.09% and a net margin of 3.24%. The business’s revenue was down 52.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. Research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 12th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 154.67%.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

