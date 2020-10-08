Martin Capital Partners LLC Trims Stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Martin Capital Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 46.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,517 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 23,578 shares during the quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $2,364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HighMark Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Starbucks by 351.9% in the second quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 366 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Starbucks by 175.6% in the second quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 372 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Centerpoint Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Starbucks by 4,644.4% in the second quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 427 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the period. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in Starbucks by 63.5% in the second quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 453 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Starbucks in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on SBUX. Cowen raised Starbucks from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $77.00 to $99.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Starbucks in a research note on Monday, July 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. Atlantic Securities started coverage on Starbucks in a research note on Monday, June 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Starbucks from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on Starbucks from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.04.

SBUX stock opened at $88.45 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $103.40 billion, a PE ratio of 79.68, a P/E/G ratio of 6.38 and a beta of 0.81. Starbucks Co. has a 12-month low of $50.02 and a 12-month high of $94.13. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $84.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.87.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The coffee company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.15. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 22.26% and a net margin of 5.56%. The firm had revenue of $4.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. This is a boost from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 10th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is presently 57.95%.

In other news, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.97, for a total transaction of $369,796.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,980,828.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Clara Shih sold 37,498 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.13, for a total value of $2,967,216.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 46,002 shares of company stock valued at $3,697,455 over the last three months. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

