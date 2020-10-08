Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Masonite International Corp. is a designer and manufacturer of interior and exterior doors. It offers residential molded, flush, stile and rail, louvre and specially-ordered commercial and architectural doors and exterior residential steel, fiberglass, wood doors and entry systems. The company’s portfolio of brands consist of Masonite(R), Marshfield(R), Premdor(R), Mohawk(R), Megantic(R), Algoma(R), Baillargeon(R), Birchwood Best(R) and Lemieux(R). It markets and sells product to remodeling contractors, builders, homeowners, retail dealers, lumberyards, commercial and general contractors and architects through wholesale and retail distribution channels. Masonite International Corp. is headquartered in Florida US. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of Masonite International from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Masonite International from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Northcoast Research cut shares of Masonite International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Masonite International from $97.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Masonite International from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Masonite International has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.73.

Shares of NYSE:DOOR opened at $106.21 on Tuesday. Masonite International has a 52 week low of $34.88 and a 52 week high of $109.84. The company’s 50 day moving average is $93.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The company has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of 32.98 and a beta of 1.70.

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.32. Masonite International had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 18.12%. The business had revenue of $499.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $489.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Masonite International will post 5.61 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Masonite International during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Masonite International during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in Masonite International during the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its position in Masonite International by 85.5% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Masonite International by 43.5% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.73% of the company’s stock.

Masonite International Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes interior and exterior doors for the new construction and repair, renovation, and remodeling sectors of the residential and non-residential building construction markets worldwide. It offers molded panel, flush, stile and rail, routed medium-density fiberboard (MDF), steel, and fiberglass residential doors, as well as architectural interior doors.

