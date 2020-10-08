Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Acquired by Chickasaw Capital Management LLC

Chickasaw Capital Management LLC grew its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,840 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 90 shares during the quarter. Mastercard accounts for 0.3% of Chickasaw Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $4,342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacific Center for Financial Services grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 582.4% in the first quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 116 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 530.4% in the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the second quarter valued at $46,000. Watson Rebecca acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the second quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 45.8% in the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 175 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. 73.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Michael Fraccaro sold 3,458 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total value of $1,210,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,801,450. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 68,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.60, for a total value of $20,161,512.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 110,345,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,397,536,862.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 538,145 shares of company stock worth $165,428,390 in the last quarter. 3.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of MA stock opened at $343.90 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $344.26 billion, a PE ratio of 47.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.11. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52-week low of $199.99 and a 52-week high of $367.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $339.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $300.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.21. Mastercard had a return on equity of 129.52% and a net margin of 45.12%. The company had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.89 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 9th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 8th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 20.59%.

MA has been the subject of a number of research reports. 140166 boosted their target price on Mastercard from $360.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Mastercard in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $364.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Mastercard from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Barclays boosted their target price on Mastercard from $360.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Mastercard from $301.00 to $351.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Mastercard presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $347.81.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

