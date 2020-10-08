MEDNAX (NYSE:MD) Shares Down 5.8%

MEDNAX Inc (NYSE:MD) traded down 5.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $16.13 and last traded at $16.26. 2,024,605 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 70% from the average session volume of 1,189,033 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.27.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group upped their price objective on MEDNAX from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of MEDNAX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MEDNAX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, September 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. MEDNAX presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.25.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of -0.70, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.82 and its 200-day moving average is $16.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10.

MEDNAX (NYSE:MD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $509.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $590.90 million. MEDNAX had a negative net margin of 61.53% and a positive return on equity of 13.86%. On average, analysts expect that MEDNAX Inc will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Nicholas J. Nikolopoulos sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.02, for a total transaction of $190,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,368,565.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MD. State Street Corp increased its holdings in MEDNAX by 12.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,458,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,616,000 after buying an additional 275,833 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of MEDNAX by 19.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 171,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,996,000 after purchasing an additional 27,492 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of MEDNAX by 12.3% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 70,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $820,000 after purchasing an additional 7,693 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in shares of MEDNAX by 71.0% in the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 33,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 14,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of MEDNAX by 1.0% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 611,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,124,000 after purchasing an additional 6,137 shares during the last quarter. 98.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About MEDNAX (NYSE:MD)

MEDNAX, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides newborn, anesthesia, maternal-fetal, radiology and teleradiology, pediatric cardiology, and other pediatric subspecialty physician services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It offers neonatal care services, such as clinical care to babies born prematurely or with complications within specific units at hospitals through neonatal physician subspecialists, neonatal nurse practitioners, and other pediatric clinicians; anesthesia and anesthesia subspecialty care services; and acute and chronic pain management services.

