Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) Holdings Boosted by Martin Capital Partners LLC

Martin Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) by 32.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,113 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,060 shares during the period. Medtronic accounts for 2.3% of Martin Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Martin Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $3,441,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Coastal Capital Group Inc. grew its position in Medtronic by 137.0% during the 3rd quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 282 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co. now owns 69,373 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $7,209,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Medtronic by 306.9% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 67,419 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $7,006,000 after acquiring an additional 50,852 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its position in Medtronic by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 8,731 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $907,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 129,148 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $13,421,000 after purchasing an additional 9,231 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Medtronic alerts:

In other news, EVP Hoedt Rob Ten sold 9,584 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.34, for a total transaction of $999,994.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,476 shares in the company, valued at $4,536,285.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 702 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.78, for a total value of $75,661.56. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 87,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,416,307.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,849 shares of company stock valued at $2,080,249 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Medtronic from $102.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Medtronic from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Medtronic in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $112.00 price objective on shares of Medtronic in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $106.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.75.

Shares of MDT stock opened at $105.66 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $104.42 and a 200 day moving average of $97.33. Medtronic PLC has a 52 week low of $72.13 and a 52 week high of $122.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.31, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The medical technology company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $6.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.48 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 10.47% and a net margin of 15.80%. The firm’s revenue was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Medtronic PLC will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 25th will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 24th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.54%.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

See Also: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT).

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.