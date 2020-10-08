Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB) SVP Sells $86,320.00 in Stock

Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB) SVP Gregory Dinoia sold 332 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $86,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $377,520. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Gregory Dinoia also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 4th, Gregory Dinoia sold 280 shares of Mesa Laboratories stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.55, for a total value of $68,194.00.

On Monday, August 17th, Gregory Dinoia sold 835 shares of Mesa Laboratories stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.70, for a total value of $205,159.50.

Shares of MLAB opened at $273.41 on Thursday. Mesa Laboratories, Inc. has a 52-week low of $181.90 and a 52-week high of $275.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of -546.82 and a beta of 0.40. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $245.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $233.57. The company has a quick ratio of 12.54, a current ratio of 13.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Mesa Laboratories (NASDAQ:MLAB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.54). The company had revenue of $29.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.70 million. Mesa Laboratories had a positive return on equity of 6.73% and a negative net margin of 1.83%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Mesa Laboratories, Inc. will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 27th. Mesa Laboratories’s payout ratio is 15.20%.

Several research firms recently commented on MLAB. BidaskClub raised Mesa Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. ValuEngine raised Mesa Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mesa Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Mesa Laboratories in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $260.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $277.00.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MLAB. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Mesa Laboratories during the 2nd quarter worth about $73,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 631.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 790 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 992 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mesa Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth about $224,000. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mesa Laboratories during the 2nd quarter worth about $227,000. 91.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Mesa Laboratories

Mesa Laboratories, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets quality control instruments and disposable products. The company's Instruments segment offers data loggers, which are precision instruments used in critical manufacturing, quality control, and validation applications; medical meters and calibration solutions used to test various parameters of the dialysis fluid, and the calibration and operation of the dialysis machine; gas flow calibration and air sampling equipment that are used for industrial hygiene assessments, calibration of gas metering equipment, and environmental air monitoring; and torque testing systems used for measure bottle cap tightness.

