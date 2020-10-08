Metalla Royalty & Streaming (NYSE:MTA) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Metalla Royalty & Streaming (NYSE:MTA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $8.50 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd. is a precious metals royalty and streaming company. It provides diversified and growing portfolio of royalties and streams. Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd. is based in Vancouver, British Columbia. “

Get Metalla Royalty & Streaming alerts:

Shares of Metalla Royalty & Streaming stock opened at $7.60 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.36 and a 200-day moving average of $6.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 2.83. The company has a market capitalization of $288.13 million and a PE ratio of -58.46. Metalla Royalty & Streaming has a 1-year low of $3.00 and a 1-year high of $10.11.

Metalla Royalty & Streaming (NYSE:MTA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 21st. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $0.04 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Metalla Royalty & Streaming will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Metalla Royalty & Streaming Company Profile

Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd., a precious metals royalty and streaming company, engages in the acquisition and management of precious metal royalties, streams, and related production-based interests in Canada and Australia. The company was formerly known as Excalibur Resources Ltd. and changed its name to Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd.

Featured Article: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Metalla Royalty & Streaming (MTA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Metalla Royalty & Streaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metalla Royalty & Streaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.