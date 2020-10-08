MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG) Raised to Outperform at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $13.00 price target on the insurance provider’s stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 24.40% from the stock’s previous close.

MTG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of MGIC Investment in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised MGIC Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, July 16th. ValuEngine raised MGIC Investment from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of MGIC Investment in a report on Thursday, June 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. MGIC Investment currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.72.

Shares of MTG opened at $10.45 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.13 and a 200 day moving average of $7.98. MGIC Investment has a fifty-two week low of $4.34 and a fifty-two week high of $15.24. The firm has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47.

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.12). MGIC Investment had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 42.08%. The firm had revenue of $293.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $293.92 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that MGIC Investment will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other MGIC Investment news, Director Michael E. Lehman purchased 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.49 per share, for a total transaction of $67,920.00. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTG. M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in MGIC Investment in the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in MGIC Investment by 53.4% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 14,105 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 4,909 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in MGIC Investment in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $94,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in MGIC Investment in the 1st quarter worth approximately $103,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its position in MGIC Investment by 292.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 15,325 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 11,425 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.85% of the company’s stock.

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.

