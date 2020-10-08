MGP Ingredients Inc (NASDAQ:MGPI) Director Karen Seaberg Sells 6,864 Shares

MGP Ingredients Inc (NASDAQ:MGPI) Director Karen Seaberg sold 6,864 shares of MGP Ingredients stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.87, for a total value of $287,395.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $319,258.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Karen Seaberg also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, October 1st, Karen Seaberg sold 10,000 shares of MGP Ingredients stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total transaction of $400,200.00.

On Thursday, September 3rd, Karen Seaberg sold 7,206 shares of MGP Ingredients stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.20, for a total transaction of $282,475.20.

On Tuesday, September 1st, Karen Seaberg sold 10,000 shares of MGP Ingredients stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.29, for a total transaction of $362,900.00.

On Thursday, August 6th, Karen Seaberg sold 7,661 shares of MGP Ingredients stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.48, for a total transaction of $271,812.28.

On Monday, August 3rd, Karen Seaberg sold 10,000 shares of MGP Ingredients stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.41, for a total transaction of $354,100.00.

Shares of MGPI opened at $40.58 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $686.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.57 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 5.54 and a quick ratio of 1.78. MGP Ingredients Inc has a 1-year low of $21.64 and a 1-year high of $53.33. The company has a 50-day moving average of $38.57 and a 200 day moving average of $35.97.

MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $92.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.42 million. MGP Ingredients had a return on equity of 17.44% and a net margin of 10.47%. MGP Ingredients’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that MGP Ingredients Inc will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on MGPI shares. BidaskClub raised MGP Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Berenberg Bank started coverage on MGP Ingredients in a report on Thursday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MGP Ingredients from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of MGP Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.80.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of MGP Ingredients in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new position in MGP Ingredients in the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in MGP Ingredients during the first quarter worth $30,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in MGP Ingredients during the 2nd quarter valued at $98,000. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new position in shares of MGP Ingredients in the 2nd quarter valued at $106,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.35% of the company’s stock.

About MGP Ingredients

MGP Ingredients, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies distilled spirits, and specialty wheat proteins and starch food ingredients. It operates in two segments, Distillery Products and Ingredient Solutions. The Distillery Products segment provides food grade alcohol for beverage applications that include bourbon and rye whiskeys, as well as grain neutral spirits, including vodka and gin; and food grade industrial alcohol, which is used as an ingredient in foods, personal care products, cleaning solutions, pharmaceuticals, and various other products.

