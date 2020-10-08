Michaels Companies Inc (NASDAQ:MIK) Receives $11.72 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Michaels Companies Inc (NASDAQ:MIK) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $11.72.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on MIK shares. Credit Suisse Group raised Michaels Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, September 4th. TheStreet raised Michaels Companies from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Loop Capital upped their target price on Michaels Companies from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Michaels Companies from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Michaels Companies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 26th.

In related news, major shareholder Blackstone Group Management L. sold 10,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.02, for a total value of $100,200,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its position in shares of Michaels Companies by 31.6% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 17,282 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 4,153 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Michaels Companies during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Michaels Companies by 107.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,167 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,159 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Michaels Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Michaels Companies during the 1st quarter valued at $51,000.

Michaels Companies stock opened at $10.16 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.69, a PEG ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 3.04. Michaels Companies has a 52-week low of $1.00 and a 52-week high of $11.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.13.

Michaels Companies (NASDAQ:MIK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.38. Michaels Companies had a negative return on equity of 14.84% and a net margin of 2.84%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.19 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Michaels Companies will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Michaels Companies Company Profile

The Michaels Companies, Inc owns and operates arts and crafts specialty retail stores for Makers and do-it-yourself home decorators in North America. It operates Michaels stores that offer approximately 45,000 stock-keeping units (SKUs) in crafts, home decor and seasonal, framing, and paper crafting; and Aaron Brothers stores, which offer approximately 5,600 SKUs, including photo frames, a line of ready-made frames, art prints, framed art, art supplies, and custom framing services.

