Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) is Cottage Street Advisors LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Cottage Street Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,039 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 282 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for about 3.4% of Cottage Street Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Cottage Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $4,635,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MSFT. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its position in Microsoft by 230.5% during the 2nd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 195 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Microsoft by 26.9% during the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 236 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new position in Microsoft during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP raised its position in Microsoft by 588.2% during the 2nd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 351 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Microsoft during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Institutional investors own 69.93% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 23,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.70, for a total value of $4,846,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 122,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,904,090.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 30,871 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.90, for a total value of $6,479,822.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 176 shares in the company, valued at $36,942.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 164,067 shares of company stock worth $35,247,737. Company insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on MSFT shares. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $233.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. BidaskClub raised Microsoft from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Wedbush increased their target price on Microsoft from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Microsoft from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Microsoft has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $216.72.

MSFT stock opened at $209.83 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1,587.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.92. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $132.52 and a 1 year high of $232.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $211.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $192.72.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The software giant reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $38.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.59 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 39.45% and a net margin of 30.96%. As a group, analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 19th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. This is an increase from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 18th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.42%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

