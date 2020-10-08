Mid-Con Energy Partners (NASDAQ:MCEP) Trading Up 5.7%

Mid-Con Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:MCEP) was up 5.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $2.64 and last traded at $2.40. Approximately 497,402 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 73% from the average daily volume of 287,121 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.27.

The company has a market cap of $34.06 million, a PE ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.58.

About Mid-Con Energy Partners (NASDAQ:MCEP)

Mid-Con Energy Partners, LP engages in the acquisition, ownership, and development of producing oil and natural gas properties in North America. The company's properties are primarily located in the Mid-Continent, Permian, Big Horn, and Powder River Basin regions of the United States in Oklahoma, Texas, and Wyoming areas.

