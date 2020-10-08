Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the development and commercialization of a portfolio of product candidates to treat central nervous system diseases. The Company’s pipeline will initially target the treatment of schizophrenia, major depressive disorder (MDD), insomnia, and Parkinson’s disease. Its product candidates include MIN-101, MIN-117, MIN-202 and MIN-301. Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. is based in Cambridge, MA, United States. “

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Minerva Neurosciences in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Minerva Neurosciences in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Minerva Neurosciences in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Minerva Neurosciences currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:NERV opened at $3.56 on Tuesday. Minerva Neurosciences has a 52-week low of $1.81 and a 52-week high of $15.22. The stock has a market cap of $146.69 million, a P/E ratio of -5.01 and a beta of 1.43. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.19 and its 200 day moving average is $5.25.

Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $1.02. The company had revenue of $41.18 million for the quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NERV. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Minerva Neurosciences by 639.9% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 753,395 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,720,000 after purchasing an additional 651,572 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Minerva Neurosciences by 252.5% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 404,424 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,434,000 after purchasing an additional 289,689 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Minerva Neurosciences by 518.3% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 308,973 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,115,000 after acquiring an additional 259,002 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in Minerva Neurosciences in the 2nd quarter worth $550,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Minerva Neurosciences by 1,426.0% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 160,762 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $967,000 after acquiring an additional 150,227 shares during the last quarter. 67.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Minerva Neurosciences Company Profile

Minerva Neurosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of a portfolio of product candidates for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. The company's lead product candidate is roluperidone, which is in Phase III clinical trial, a compound for the treatment of patients with schizophrenia.

