Miragen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGEN) Stock Rating Lowered by HC Wainwright

Miragen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGEN) was downgraded by analysts at HC Wainwright from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

MGEN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Brookline Capital Management assumed coverage on shares of Miragen Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Miragen Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Miragen Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Miragen Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Miragen Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.94.

Shares of MGEN stock opened at $0.59 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 4.84 and a current ratio of 4.84. The company has a market capitalization of $33.12 million, a P/E ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 2.09. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.84. Miragen Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.31 and a 52 week high of $2.27.

Miragen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The medical research company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.05. Miragen Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,393.50% and a negative return on equity of 164.54%. The company had revenue of $0.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.65 million. Analysts forecast that Miragen Therapeutics will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Miragen Therapeutics by 56.1% during the second quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 69,550 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Miragen Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Miragen Therapeutics by 6.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 440,256 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 25,104 shares during the period. 19.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Miragen Therapeutics

Miragen Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering and developing proprietary RNA-targeted therapies with a specific focus on microRNAs and their role in diseases where there is a high unmet medical need. Its three lead product candidates include cobomarsen, an inhibitor of miR-155 for treating various blood cancers, such as cutaneous T-cell lymphoma, adult T-cell lymphoma/leukemia, diffuse large B-cell lymphoma, and chronic lymphocytic leukemia; Remlarsen, a replacement for miR-29, a microRNA that is found at abnormally low levels in various pathological fibrotic conditions, including cutaneous, ocular, and idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; and MRG-110, an inhibitor of miR-92, a microRNA expressed in endothelial cells for the treatment of heart failure, as well as surgical incisions in high risk populations, severe lacerations, and severe burns in the United States and Japan.

