Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the development and commercialization of a late-stage pipeline of novel therapies for debilitating liver diseases. The company’s product candidate consists of maralixibat, an investigational oral drug in development for progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis and Alagille syndrome. Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. is based in Foster City, United States. “

MIRM has been the subject of a number of other reports. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. They issued an outperform rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $27.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and boosted their target price for the company from $28.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, August 7th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $36.33.

MIRM stock opened at $19.24 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.75. Mirum Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $6.51 and a 12 month high of $28.31. The company has a market cap of $488.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.63 and a beta of 2.22.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.93) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.87) by ($0.06). As a group, analysts anticipate that Mirum Pharmaceuticals will post -3.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MIRM. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 93.1% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 3,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 1,465.1% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 3,443 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 93.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 3,987 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 38.4% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 4,255 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.08% of the company’s stock.

About Mirum Pharmaceuticals

