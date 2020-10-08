Moderna Inc (NASDAQ:MRNA) CEO Stephane Bancel Sells 11,046 Shares

Moderna Inc (NASDAQ:MRNA) CEO Stephane Bancel sold 11,046 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.64, for a total transaction of $780,289.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,643,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $469,322,835.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Stephane Bancel also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 30th, Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.72, for a total transaction of $654,480.00.

On Thursday, September 24th, Stephane Bancel sold 19,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.68, for a total transaction of $1,266,920.00.

On Monday, September 21st, Stephane Bancel sold 8,587 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.56, for a total transaction of $588,724.72.

On Friday, September 18th, Stephane Bancel sold 11,046 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.71, for a total value of $747,924.66.

On Wednesday, September 16th, Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.69, for a total value of $609,210.00.

On Friday, September 11th, Stephane Bancel sold 11,046 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.42, for a total value of $645,307.32.

On Friday, September 4th, Stephane Bancel sold 11,046 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.87, for a total value of $683,416.02.

On Wednesday, September 2nd, Stephane Bancel sold 18,247 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.22, for a total value of $1,153,575.34.

On Wednesday, August 26th, Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.45, for a total value of $607,050.00.

On Thursday, August 20th, Stephane Bancel sold 27,824 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.46, for a total transaction of $1,877,007.04.

NASDAQ MRNA opened at $72.37 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.56 billion, a PE ratio of -51.69 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 17.30 and a current ratio of 17.30. The business’s fifty day moving average is $66.30 and its 200 day moving average is $60.19. Moderna Inc has a fifty-two week low of $13.53 and a fifty-two week high of $95.21.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.05. Moderna had a negative return on equity of 27.85% and a negative net margin of 461.42%. The company had revenue of $66.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.24 million. Moderna’s revenue for the quarter was up 407.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Moderna Inc will post -1.57 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Moderna by 51.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 37,532,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,409,938,000 after purchasing an additional 12,772,752 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Moderna by 24.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,625,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,645,416,000 after purchasing an additional 5,045,279 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Moderna during the second quarter valued at approximately $68,886,000. Swiss National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Moderna during the 2nd quarter valued at $66,194,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Moderna by 43.0% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,456,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,491,000 after buying an additional 438,140 shares in the last quarter. 55.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. SunTrust Banks started coverage on shares of Moderna in a research report on Monday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded Moderna from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Moderna from $100.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 target price on shares of Moderna in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Moderna in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.44.

About Moderna

Moderna, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, and cardiovascular diseases. As of February 15, 2019 the company had 11 programs in clinical trials and a total of 20 development candidates in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

