MoneyGram International (NASDAQ:MGI) Trading 7.1% Higher

MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI) shares were up 7.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $3.21 and last traded at $3.17. Approximately 3,360,725 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 53% from the average daily volume of 2,198,676 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.96.

Several research analysts recently commented on MGI shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of MoneyGram International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Northland Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of MoneyGram International in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MoneyGram International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. MoneyGram International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.67.

Get MoneyGram International alerts:

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $194.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.10 and a beta of 2.37.

MoneyGram International (NASDAQ:MGI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $279.80 million for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that MoneyGram International, Inc. will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in MoneyGram International in the second quarter valued at about $55,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of MoneyGram International in the second quarter worth about $89,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of MoneyGram International in the second quarter worth about $111,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of MoneyGram International in the second quarter worth about $122,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of MoneyGram International in the second quarter worth about $145,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.63% of the company’s stock.

About MoneyGram International (NASDAQ:MGI)

MoneyGram International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides money transfer services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Global Funds Transfer and Financial Paper Products. The Global Funds Transfer segment offers money transfer services and bill payment services primarily to unbanked and underbanked consumers.

Featured Story: What is a Call Option?

Receive News & Ratings for MoneyGram International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MoneyGram International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.