Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) Shares Sold by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. trimmed its position in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) by 29.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 286,312 shares of the company’s stock after selling 117,533 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned approximately 0.05% of Monster Beverage worth $22,962,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MNST. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 1.1% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 76,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,298,000 after buying an additional 796 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 63.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $817,000 after buying an additional 5,643 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 19.0% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 23,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,320,000 after buying an additional 3,752 shares during the period. AJO LP boosted its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 323.3% in the first quarter. AJO LP now owns 187,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,535,000 after buying an additional 143,027 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 77.8% in the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 21,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,228,000 after buying an additional 9,556 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.92% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Mark Vidergauz sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.47, for a total transaction of $1,001,640.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 41,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,449,397.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas J. Kelly sold 10,249 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.53, for a total transaction of $856,098.97. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $239,564.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 111,100 shares of company stock worth $9,126,791. Insiders own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on MNST. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Monster Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday. Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $87.00 to $93.00 in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $73.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Monster Beverage from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.56.

NASDAQ:MNST opened at $78.76 on Thursday. Monster Beverage Co. has a 12 month low of $50.06 and a 12 month high of $87.05. The firm has a market cap of $41.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50 day moving average is $81.47 and its 200-day moving average is $71.28.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.10. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 26.57% and a return on equity of 27.95%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Monster Beverage Profile

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The company offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated dairy based coffee and energy drinks, non-carbonated energy shakes, non-carbonated energy teas, non-carbonated energy drinks, and ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks primarily to bottlers and beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, drug stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, food service customers, and the military; and concentrates and/or beverage bases to bottling and canning operations.

