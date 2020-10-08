Morgan Stanley Reiterates Overweight Rating for ARKEMA/S (OTCMKTS:ARKAY)

ARKEMA/S (OTCMKTS:ARKAY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by Morgan Stanley in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of ARKEMA/S in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of ARKEMA/S in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ARKEMA/S in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ARKEMA/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, ValuEngine raised ARKEMA/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.00.

Get ARKEMA/S alerts:

OTCMKTS:ARKAY opened at $109.20 on Tuesday. ARKEMA/S has a 1-year low of $48.89 and a 1-year high of $117.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.38 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80, a P/E/G ratio of 11.41 and a beta of 1.54.

ARKEMA/S (OTCMKTS:ARKAY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter. ARKEMA/S had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 8.33%. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that ARKEMA/S will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About ARKEMA/S

Arkema SA manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and advanced materials worldwide. It operates through three segments: High Performance Materials, Industrial Specialties, and Coating Solutions. Its products include acrylics, coating resins, electroactive polymers, fluorochemicals, fluoropolymers, functional polyolefins, hydrazine hydrate, hydrogen peroxide, molecular sieves, organic peroxide, oxygenated solvents, poly-ether-ketone-ketone polyetherketoneketone, plastic additives, polymethyl methacrylate resins and sheets, rheology additives, solutions for glass coating, specialty adhesives, specialty polyamides, surfactants and additives, technical fluids, and thiochemicals.

Featured Story: 52-Week High/Low

Receive News & Ratings for ARKEMA/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARKEMA/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.