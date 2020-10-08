Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI) COO Cd Baer Pettit Sells 2,500 Shares of Stock

Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI) COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of Msci stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.37, for a total value of $875,925.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 275,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $96,540,599.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

On Friday, September 4th, Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of Msci stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.42, for a total transaction of $883,550.00.

On Tuesday, August 4th, Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of Msci stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.31, for a total transaction of $918,275.00.

NYSE MSCI opened at $342.81 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.92 and a beta of 0.86. Msci Inc has a 52 week low of $213.01 and a 52 week high of $398.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $354.95 and a 200-day moving average of $338.29.

Msci (NYSE:MSCI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $409.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $410.25 million. Msci had a negative return on equity of 268.97% and a net margin of 32.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.54 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Msci Inc will post 7.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on MSCI shares. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Msci in a research report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $416.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of Msci in a research report on Friday, July 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Msci from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $383.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 6th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Msci from $342.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Msci from $337.00 to $366.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Msci presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $354.80.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in shares of Msci by 12.9% during the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 1,579 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $527,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its holdings in Msci by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 2,757 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $919,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Msci by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 30,734 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,880,000 after purchasing an additional 2,787 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of Msci in the 2nd quarter valued at $356,000. Finally, Clarius Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Msci in the 2nd quarter worth $212,000. 91.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Msci Company Profile

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG, and Real Estate. The Index segment primarily provides equity indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including index-linked product creation and performance benchmarking, as well as portfolio construction and rebalancing, and asset allocation.

