MURATA MFG CO L/ADR (OTCMKTS:MRAAY) Hits New 12-Month High at $16.61

MURATA MFG CO L/ADR (OTCMKTS:MRAAY) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $16.61 and last traded at $16.07, with a volume of 68361 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.10.

The company has a market capitalization of $43.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.64 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.62 and its 200-day moving average is $14.46.

MURATA MFG CO L/ADR Company Profile (OTCMKTS:MRAAY)

Murata Manufacturing Co, Ltd. engages in research, development, manufacture, and sale of electronic components and devices made from fine ceramics. It operates through the following segments: Components, Modules, and Others. The Components division offers capacitors and piezoelectric products. The Modules segment provides communication modules and power supplies.

Recommended Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for MURATA MFG CO L/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MURATA MFG CO L/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.