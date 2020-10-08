Muscle Maker (NASDAQ:GRIL) Shares Up 5.6%

Muscle Maker Inc (NASDAQ:GRIL) shot up 5.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $1.87 and last traded at $1.69. 1,320,319 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 288% from the average session volume of 340,483 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.60.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.13.

Muscle Maker (NASDAQ:GRIL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.84 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Muscle Maker stock. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Muscle Maker Inc (NASDAQ:GRIL) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 35,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC owned about 0.49% of Muscle Maker at the end of the most recent reporting period. 0.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Muscle Maker Company Profile (NASDAQ:GRIL)

Muscle Maker, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants under the Muscle Maker Grill name. As of September 30, 2019, it franchised and operated 39 Muscle Maker Grill restaurants located in the United States and Kuwait. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Burleson, Texas. Muscle Maker, Inc(NasdaqCM:GRIL) operates independently of American Restaurant Holdings, Inc as of March 23, 2017.

