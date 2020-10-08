MV Oil Trust (NYSE:MVO) Trading Up 16.7% After Dividend Announcement

MV Oil Trust (NYSE:MVO)’s share price was up 16.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday after the company announced a dividend. The company traded as high as $2.69 and last traded at $2.66. Approximately 1,228 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 45,502 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.28.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, October 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $0.095 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 14th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.62%.

The company has a market capitalization of $29.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.19.

MV Oil Trust (NYSE:MVO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.22 million for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in MV Oil Trust stock. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. lifted its holdings in MV Oil Trust (NYSE:MVO) by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 75,534 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,129 shares during the quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. owned about 0.66% of MV Oil Trust worth $316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

MV Oil Trust Company Profile (NYSE:MVO)

MV Oil Trust acquires and holds net profits interests in the oil and natural gas properties of MV Partners, LLC. Its properties include approximately 900 producing oil and gas wells located in the Mid-Continent region in the states of Kansas and Colorado. The company was founded in 2006 and is based in Houston, Texas.

