Nano Dimension (NASDAQ:NNDM) Stock Price Down 6%

Nano Dimension Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNDM) was down 6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $2.15 and last traded at $2.21. Approximately 6,477,645 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 18% from the average daily volume of 5,507,442 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.35.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 11.63 and a current ratio of 12.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.27 and a beta of 1.79.

Nano Dimension (NASDAQ:NNDM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The technology company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $0.29 million for the quarter. Nano Dimension had a negative net margin of 307.64% and a negative return on equity of 67.17%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. XTX Markets LLC acquired a new position in Nano Dimension during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Creative Planning acquired a new position in Nano Dimension during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in Nano Dimension during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Nano Dimension during the 2nd quarter valued at about $83,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in Nano Dimension during the 2nd quarter valued at about $268,000. 27.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Nano Dimension (NASDAQ:NNDM)

Nano Dimension Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides additive electronics in Israel and internationally. Its flagship product is the proprietary DragonFly lights-out digital manufacturing system, a precision system that produces professional multilayer circuit-boards, radio frequency antennas, sensors, conductive geometries, and molded connected devices for prototyping through custom additive manufacturing.

