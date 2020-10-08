Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Shares Acquired by CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp

CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 57,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $7,071,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NDAQ. Smithfield Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Nasdaq during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 41.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Nasdaq during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Nasdaq by 214.0% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in shares of Nasdaq by 309.9% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NDAQ opened at $122.98 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $127.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $117.99. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.66 and a 12 month high of $137.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.81.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.09. Nasdaq had a net margin of 16.21% and a return on equity of 16.89%. The firm had revenue of $699.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $686.79 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.22 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 5.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 11th were paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 10th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.20%.

NDAQ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Argus cut shares of Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $131.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, September 11th. BidaskClub cut shares of Nasdaq from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Nasdaq in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $141.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.00.

In other Nasdaq news, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $202,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Bryan Everard Smith sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.00, for a total transaction of $132,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,040 shares of company stock worth $1,063,827. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Nasdaq Company Profile

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. The company's Market Services segment includes equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, fixed income and commodities trading and clearing, and trade management service businesses.

