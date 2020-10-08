Natera Inc (NASDAQ:NTRA) Chairman Matthew Rabinowitz Sells 90,000 Shares

Natera Inc (NASDAQ:NTRA) Chairman Matthew Rabinowitz sold 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.50, for a total transaction of $6,345,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Matthew Rabinowitz also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, October 7th, Matthew Rabinowitz sold 250,000 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.62, for a total transaction of $17,905,000.00.

On Wednesday, September 23rd, Matthew Rabinowitz sold 141 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.31, for a total transaction of $8,926.71.

On Thursday, September 10th, Matthew Rabinowitz sold 1,014 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.77, for a total transaction of $61,620.78.

On Tuesday, July 14th, Matthew Rabinowitz sold 108 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.98, for a total value of $4,965.84.

NTRA opened at $72.56 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $65.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.28. Natera Inc has a 12-month low of $16.87 and a 12-month high of $74.47. The firm has a market cap of $5.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.46 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 3.78, a quick ratio of 3.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The medical research company reported ($0.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.18). Natera had a negative return on equity of 70.41% and a negative net margin of 44.89%. The business had revenue of $86.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.42 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Natera Inc will post -2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Orbimed Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Natera by 37.1% in the first quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 3,347,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $99,941,000 after acquiring an additional 906,387 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Natera by 42.0% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,946,307 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $87,977,000 after purchasing an additional 870,916 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Natera by 359.7% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 908,952 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $45,320,000 after purchasing an additional 711,231 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in Natera during the 1st quarter worth $19,453,000. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC raised its position in Natera by 73.2% in the 1st quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 756,400 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $22,586,000 after purchasing an additional 319,776 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on NTRA shares. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on Natera from $66.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Natera in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Natera from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Natera in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Natera from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Natera currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.36.

Natera Company Profile

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, provides preconception and prenatal genetic testing services. It primarily offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases that could be passed on to the carrier's children; and Spectrum pre-implantation genetic screening and Spectrum pre-implantation genetic diagnosis to analyze chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.

