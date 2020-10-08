Navios Maritime Containers (NASDAQ:NMCI) Shares Up 6.5%

Navios Maritime Containers L.P. (NASDAQ:NMCI)’s stock price shot up 6.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $1.17 and last traded at $1.15. 176,765 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 6% from the average session volume of 167,037 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.08.

The company has a market capitalization of $41.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

Get Navios Maritime Containers alerts:

Navios Maritime Containers (NASDAQ:NMCI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.31). Navios Maritime Containers had a return on equity of 6.74% and a net margin of 6.82%. The business had revenue of $28.79 million for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Navios Maritime Containers stock. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its stake in Navios Maritime Containers L.P. (NASDAQ:NMCI) by 65.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,000 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC owned 0.19% of Navios Maritime Containers worth $53,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 27.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Navios Maritime Containers Company Profile (NASDAQ:NMCI)

Navios Maritime Containers L.P. owns and operates containerships for the maritime industry in Asia and Europe. As of March 12, 2020, it owned a fleet of 29 vessels. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Monte Carlo, Monaco.

Read More: Is a Roth IRA right for you?

Receive News & Ratings for Navios Maritime Containers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navios Maritime Containers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.