nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) Stock Price Down 6%

Shares of nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO) fell 6% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $70.50 and last traded at $71.09. 688,718 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 35% from the average session volume of 510,414 shares. The stock had previously closed at $75.64.

NCNO has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays lifted their price target on nCino from $84.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Bank of America lifted their price target on nCino from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on nCino in a research report on Monday, August 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. BofA Securities initiated coverage on nCino in a research report on Monday, August 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of nCino in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.83.

Get nCino alerts:

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.22.

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 9th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $48.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.20 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 52.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.08) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that nCino, Inc. will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other nCino news, Director Steven A. Collins purchased 32,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $31.00 per share, for a total transaction of $999,750.00. Also, insider Gregory Orenstein purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $31.00 per share, with a total value of $31,000.00.

About nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO)

nCino, Inc, a software- as- a- service company, provides cloud-based software applications for financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its operating system offers customer relationship management, customer onboarding, account opening, loan origination, deposit accounts, workflow, credit analysis, enterprise content management, and instant reporting solutions.

Featured Story: What is a support level?

Receive News & Ratings for nCino Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for nCino and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.