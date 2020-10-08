Needham & Company LLC Reiterates Hold Rating for Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z)

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Standpoint Research lowered Zillow Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Zillow Group from $83.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Zelman & Associates raised shares of Zillow Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 21st. BidaskClub raised shares of Zillow Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $105.25.

Z stock opened at $105.51 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $91.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.39. The firm has a market cap of $23.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.83 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 9.73, a current ratio of 10.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Zillow Group has a 12 month low of $20.04 and a 12 month high of $112.49.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 9.76% and a negative net margin of 11.54%. The firm had revenue of $768.35 million for the quarter.

In other Zillow Group news, CAO Jennifer Rock sold 5,371 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.10, for a total transaction of $338,910.10. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 46,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,961,977.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jeremy Wacksman sold 1,536 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.62, for a total value of $159,160.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,547.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,527,768 shares of company stock valued at $194,249,201. 19.87% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Zillow Group by 283.1% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 931,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $94,661,000 after buying an additional 688,593 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in Zillow Group by 179.1% during the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 40,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,309,000 after acquiring an additional 25,720 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in Zillow Group by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 623,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,947,000 after acquiring an additional 16,737 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Zillow Group by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $707,000 after acquiring an additional 1,954 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in shares of Zillow Group by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 21,269 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,225,000 after acquiring an additional 3,939 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.11% of the company’s stock.

Zillow Group Company Profile

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate and home-related brands on mobile and the Web in the United States. The company offers a portfolio of brands and products to empowering consumers with unparalleled data, inspiration, and knowledge around homes and connecting them with real estate professionals. Its brands focus on various stages of the home lifecycle, including renting, buying, selling, and financing.

