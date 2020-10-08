Neumann Advisory Hong Kong Ltd Sells 10,000 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Neumann Advisory Hong Kong Ltd lowered its holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 310,000 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the quarter. Facebook comprises about 20.6% of Neumann Advisory Hong Kong Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Neumann Advisory Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Facebook were worth $81,189,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cottage Street Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Facebook by 8.5% in the third quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 9,210 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,412,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. Old Port Advisors increased its holdings in Facebook by 2.3% in the third quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 2,717 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $712,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma bought a new stake in Facebook in the third quarter valued at about $241,000. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA increased its holdings in Facebook by 26.2% in the third quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA now owns 1,857 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Facebook by 7.8% in the third quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,764 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,018,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. 65.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. JMP Securities increased their price target on Facebook from $250.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Wedbush increased their price target on Facebook from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Facebook from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $236.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, June 12th. Citigroup increased their price target on Facebook from $275.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Pivotal Research increased their price target on Facebook from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, forty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $281.98.

In other Facebook news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.22, for a total value of $47,766.68. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $520,016.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CRO David B. Fischer sold 13,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.95, for a total value of $3,853,684.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 33,365 shares of company stock worth $9,236,377. Corporate insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FB opened at $258.12 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $735.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.29. Facebook, Inc. has a 1-year low of $137.10 and a 1-year high of $304.67. The business’s 50 day moving average is $269.63 and its 200-day moving average is $229.03.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The social networking company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $18.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.29 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 22.90% and a net margin of 31.29%. On average, research analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 8.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

