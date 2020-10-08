NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NRBO) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NRBO) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $6.25 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential downside of 1.88% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on novel treatments for neurodegenerative diseases. The company’s novel lead candidate NB-01 is a drug candidate for diabetic neuropathic pain. NB-02 focuses on the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases. NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals Inc., formerly known as Gemphire Therapeutics Inc., is based in Northville, United States. “

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. HC Wainwright began coverage on NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, June 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine upgraded NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 20th.

Shares of NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $6.37 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $104.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.56 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.24. NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $5.26 and a twelve month high of $30.00.

NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NRBO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.12. Sell-side analysts forecast that NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRBO) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.06% of NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent reporting period. 4.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company provides therapies for neurodegenerative and cardiometabolic diseases. Its therapeutics programs include NB-01 for the treatment of painful diabetic neuropathy; NB-02 to treat cognitive impairment and modify the progression of neurodegenerative diseases associated with the malfunction of protein; and Gemcabene, which is focused on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of dyslipidemia.

