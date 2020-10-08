Neuronetics (NASDAQ:STIM) Price Target Raised to $10.00

Neuronetics (NASDAQ:STIM) had its target price upped by stock analysts at BTIG Research from $6.00 to $10.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. BTIG Research’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 64.74% from the stock’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of NASDAQ:STIM opened at $6.07 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.69 and a 200-day moving average of $2.90. The company has a market capitalization of $114.49 million, a PE ratio of -3.25 and a beta of 2.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.48. Neuronetics has a 52-week low of $1.25 and a 52-week high of $9.39.

Get Neuronetics alerts:

Neuronetics (NASDAQ:STIM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $9.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.38 million. Neuronetics had a negative net margin of 63.77% and a negative return on equity of 82.79%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Neuronetics will post -1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in Neuronetics by 7.7% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 142,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 10,200 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Neuronetics by 154.7% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 256,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 155,600 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in Neuronetics in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Neuronetics in the second quarter valued at $86,000. Finally, Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C increased its holdings in Neuronetics by 7.5% in the second quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 1,693,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,268,000 after purchasing an additional 118,317 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.33% of the company’s stock.

About Neuronetics

Neuronetics, Inc, a commercial stage medical technology company, designs, develops, and markets products for patients with psychiatric disorders in the United States, Japan, and internationally. The company offers NeuroStar Advanced Therapy System, a non-invasive and non-systemic office-based treatment to treat adult patients with major depressive disorder.

Recommended Story: Why is momentum important to successful trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Neuronetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neuronetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.