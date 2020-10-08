Neuronetics (NASDAQ:STIM) Trading 13% Higher After Analyst Upgrade

Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STIM)’s stock price traded up 13% during trading on Tuesday after BTIG Research raised their price target on the stock from $6.00 to $10.00. BTIG Research currently has a buy rating on the stock. Neuronetics traded as high as $6.15 and last traded at $5.84. 740,591 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 35% from the average session volume of 548,112 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.17.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Neuronetics by 53.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 47,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 16,587 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Neuronetics by 2.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 900,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,702,000 after purchasing an additional 24,937 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Neuronetics by 8.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 231,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 18,953 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its holdings in Neuronetics by 155.8% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 205,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 125,272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Neuronetics by 92.7% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 20,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 9,681 shares during the last quarter. 57.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Neuronetics alerts:

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The company has a market capitalization of $114.49 million, a PE ratio of -3.25 and a beta of 2.53.

Neuronetics (NASDAQ:STIM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.10. Neuronetics had a negative net margin of 63.77% and a negative return on equity of 82.79%. The business had revenue of $9.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.38 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Neuronetics, Inc. will post -1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Neuronetics Company Profile (NASDAQ:STIM)

Neuronetics, Inc, a commercial stage medical technology company, designs, develops, and markets products for patients with psychiatric disorders in the United States, Japan, and internationally. The company offers NeuroStar Advanced Therapy System, a non-invasive and non-systemic office-based treatment to treat adult patients with major depressive disorder.

Further Reading: Strike Price

Receive News & Ratings for Neuronetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neuronetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.