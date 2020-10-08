New Fortress Energy Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:NFE)

New Fortress Energy LLC (NASDAQ:NFE) saw some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders acquired 1,146 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,842% compared to the average volume of 59 put options.
In related news, major shareholder Nfe Smrs Holdings Llc sold 392,610 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.71, for a total transaction of $12,842,273.10. Following the sale, the insider now owns 35,778,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,170,330,599.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director C. William Griffin bought 16,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.00 per share, for a total transaction of $462,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 324,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,098,012. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 903,150 shares of company stock worth $29,810,904. Corporate insiders own 89.64% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its position in New Fortress Energy by 308.2% during the 1st quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 59,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,000 after purchasing an additional 45,046 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of New Fortress Energy by 31.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 69,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $679,000 after buying an additional 16,610 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of New Fortress Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of New Fortress Energy by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,144,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,799,000 after buying an additional 29,315 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of New Fortress Energy by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 4,117 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.45% of the company’s stock.
Several equities research analysts recently commented on NFE shares. ValuEngine cut New Fortress Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Citigroup boosted their target price on New Fortress Energy from $16.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of New Fortress Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of New Fortress Energy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, Johnson Rice began coverage on shares of New Fortress Energy in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.56.
NASDAQ NFE opened at $48.28 on Thursday. New Fortress Energy has a twelve month low of $7.01 and a twelve month high of $50.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.33, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market cap of $8.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.54 and a beta of 1.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $33.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.28.
New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.09). New Fortress Energy had a negative return on equity of 11.28% and a negative net margin of 55.38%. The firm had revenue of $94.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.47 million. On average, research analysts forecast that New Fortress Energy will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 7th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 3rd. New Fortress Energy’s payout ratio is -24.69%.
About New Fortress Energy
New Fortress Energy LLC operates as an integrated gas-to-power company. The company's activities include natural gas procurement and liquefaction; provision of logistics and shipping services; development and operation of terminals; and conversion or development of natural gas-fired generation. It intends to serve power, transportation, and industrial users of natural gas and LNG.
