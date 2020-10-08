New Fortress Energy Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:NFE)

New Fortress Energy LLC (NASDAQ:NFE) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors bought 1,146 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,842% compared to the average daily volume of 59 put options.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on NFE shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of New Fortress Energy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of New Fortress Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of New Fortress Energy from $16.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Echelon Wealth Partners started coverage on shares of New Fortress Energy in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of New Fortress Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.56.

Shares of NFE opened at $48.28 on Thursday. New Fortress Energy has a 12 month low of $7.01 and a 12 month high of $50.22. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.54 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.33.

New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.09). New Fortress Energy had a negative return on equity of 11.28% and a negative net margin of 55.38%. The business had revenue of $94.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.47 million. As a group, research analysts predict that New Fortress Energy will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 7th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 3rd. New Fortress Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -24.69%.

In other news, Director John J. Mack bought 12,245 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.78 per share, with a total value of $278,941.10. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,275,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,050,377.24. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director C. William Griffin bought 16,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.00 per share, with a total value of $462,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 324,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,098,012. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 903,150 shares of company stock valued at $29,810,904 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 89.64% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in New Fortress Energy during the first quarter worth $40,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in New Fortress Energy by 25.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 4,117 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in New Fortress Energy during the second quarter worth about $255,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of New Fortress Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $272,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of New Fortress Energy by 46.9% in the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 26,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 8,312 shares in the last quarter. 37.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

New Fortress Energy Company Profile

New Fortress Energy LLC operates as an integrated gas-to-power company. The company's activities include natural gas procurement and liquefaction; provision of logistics and shipping services; development and operation of terminals; and conversion or development of natural gas-fired generation. It intends to serve power, transportation, and industrial users of natural gas and LNG.

