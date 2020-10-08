New Millennium Iron (TSE:NML) Reaches New 12-Month High at $0.09

New Millennium Iron Corp (TSE:NML) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.09 and last traded at C$0.09, with a volume of 66000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.09.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.39 million and a P/E ratio of -2.83.

New Millennium Iron (TSE:NML) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that New Millennium Iron Corp will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

About New Millennium Iron (TSE:NML)

New Millennium Iron Corp. explores for, evaluates, and develops iron ore deposits in Canada. The company's principal property is the Millennium Iron Range project, which include interests in the KéMag and LabMag taconite properties located in the Labrador Trough covering the province of Newfoundland and Labrador, as well as in the Menihek Region around Schefferville, Québec.

