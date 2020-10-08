Newpark Resources (NYSE:NR) Stock Price Down 6.6%

Newpark Resources Inc (NYSE:NR)’s share price traded down 6.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.78 and last traded at $0.81. 19,509,730 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,529% from the average session volume of 1,197,694 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.87.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Newpark Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Newpark Resources has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2.50.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 3.96. The company has a market cap of $78.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.35 and a beta of 3.06.

Newpark Resources (NYSE:NR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.01). Newpark Resources had a negative return on equity of 5.60% and a negative net margin of 8.64%. The firm had revenue of $101.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.73 million. Analysts predict that Newpark Resources Inc will post -0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Newpark Resources in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Newpark Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Newpark Resources by 315.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,818 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 10,495 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its holdings in shares of Newpark Resources by 24.9% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 35,653 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 7,108 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Newpark Resources by 30.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 39,982 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 9,308 shares during the period. 83.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Newpark Resources, Inc provides products, rentals, and services primarily to the oil and natural gas exploration and production industry. It operates through two segments, Fluids Systems, and Mats and Integrated Services. The Fluids Systems segment offers drilling and completion fluids solutions, and technical services to customers in the North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific regions.

