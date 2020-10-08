Nextera Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) Stock Price Up 5.8%

Nextera Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NEP) rose 5.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $63.79 and last traded at $62.75. Approximately 841,314 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 42% from the average daily volume of 592,608 shares. The stock had previously closed at $59.30.

NEP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nextera Energy Partners from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Nextera Energy Partners from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Nextera Energy Partners in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Nextera Energy Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Nextera Energy Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $63.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.96.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $58.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.23 and a beta of 0.97.

Nextera Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 24th. The solar energy provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $253.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $337.58 million. Nextera Energy Partners had a negative return on equity of 2.11% and a negative net margin of 14.18%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.49) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Nextera Energy Partners LP will post -1.35 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NEP. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nextera Energy Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Nextera Energy Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $808,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Nextera Energy Partners by 9,964.3% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 197,764 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $8,504,000 after purchasing an additional 195,799 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Nextera Energy Partners by 10.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 316,123 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $13,593,000 after purchasing an additional 29,039 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Nextera Energy Partners by 44.6% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,231 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 2,232 shares in the last quarter. 82.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. It owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind and solar projects with approximately 4,859 megawatts of capacity, as well as seven contracted natural gas pipeline assets.

