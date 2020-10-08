NGL Energy Partners (NYSE:NGL) Trading Down 5.8%

NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL) shares traded down 5.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $3.81 and last traded at $3.92. 1,232,822 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 24% from the average session volume of 1,618,330 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.16.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of NGL Energy Partners from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of NGL Energy Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $4.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of NGL Energy Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of NGL Energy Partners from $5.00 to $4.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NGL Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. NGL Energy Partners has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.53.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. The company has a market cap of $488.05 million, a P/E ratio of -0.93 and a beta of 2.92.

NGL Energy Partners (NYSE:NGL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $844.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. NGL Energy Partners had a negative net margin of 5.53% and a positive return on equity of 6.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 54.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.96) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that NGL Energy Partners LP will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Strategy Asset Managers LLC increased its holdings in NGL Energy Partners by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in NGL Energy Partners by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,166 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 6,297 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in NGL Energy Partners by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 38,319 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 7,454 shares during the period. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. increased its holdings in NGL Energy Partners by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 73,171 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in NGL Energy Partners by 208.8% during the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 11,967 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 8,092 shares during the period. 48.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NGL Energy Partners (NYSE:NGL)

NGL Energy Partners LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the crude oil logistics, water solutions, liquids, retail propane, and refined products and renewables businesses. The Crude Oil Logistics segment purchases crude oil from producers and transports it to refineries for resale at pipeline injection stations, storage terminals, barge loading facilities, rail facilities, refineries, and other trade hubs; and provides storage, terminaling, trucking, marine, and pipeline transportation services.

