NIKE (NYSE:NKE) Reaches New 12-Month High at $130.43

NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) shares hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $130.43 and last traded at $130.25, with a volume of 218790 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $127.91.

NKE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of NIKE from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Argus upped their price objective on shares of NIKE from $115.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. TheStreet upgraded shares of NIKE from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of NIKE from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $117.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.88.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $116.66 and a 200 day moving average of $98.78. The company has a market cap of $202.88 billion, a PE ratio of 77.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 1.77.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 22nd. The footwear maker reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.49. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.62% and a net margin of 7.20%. The company had revenue of $10.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 31st were paid a $0.245 dividend. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 28th. NIKE’s payout ratio is 52.97%.

In other NIKE news, COO Andrew Campion sold 56,313 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.56, for a total value of $5,550,209.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Heidi O’neill sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $3,900,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 766,962 shares of company stock valued at $93,184,312 in the last ninety days. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in NIKE by 6.6% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,626 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of NIKE by 1.9% during the second quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 5,320 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $519,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC increased its holdings in shares of NIKE by 8.0% during the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,410 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Lafayette Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NIKE by 1.1% during the second quarter. Lafayette Investments Inc. now owns 10,067 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $987,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NIKE by 6.4% during the second quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,846 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.20% of the company’s stock.

About NIKE (NYSE:NKE)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

