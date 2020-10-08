Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) Price Target Increased to $250.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at Citigroup from $214.00 to $250.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the railroad operator’s stock. Citigroup‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 15.28% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on NSC. TD Securities raised shares of Norfolk Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Norfolk Southern from $213.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Norfolk Southern from $201.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Benchmark upgraded Norfolk Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on Norfolk Southern from $207.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $204.35.

Shares of NSC stock opened at $216.86 on Thursday. Norfolk Southern has a 12-month low of $112.62 and a 12-month high of $224.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $214.22 and its 200 day moving average is $182.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.37.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The railroad operator reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.20. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 20.47% and a return on equity of 16.06%. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.70 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Norfolk Southern will post 8.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Michael Joseph Wheeler sold 1,788 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.51, for a total transaction of $376,391.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 11,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,327,819.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO James A. Squires sold 2,715 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.68, for a total value of $506,836.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 66,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,387,524.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 109,520 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $19,230,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 19,904 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $3,495,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 65,411 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $11,484,000 after purchasing an additional 5,662 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 405.8% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 154,918 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $22,618,000 after purchasing an additional 124,287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,113 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $600,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. 66.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company transports industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

