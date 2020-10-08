Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) Price Target Raised to $246.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) had its price target lifted by Credit Suisse Group from $241.00 to $246.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the railroad operator’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 13.44% from the stock’s previous close.

NSC has been the topic of several other reports. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $208.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Benchmark upgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $207.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $132.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, TD Securities upgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Norfolk Southern currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $205.65.

Get Norfolk Southern alerts:

NSC opened at $216.86 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $214.22 and a 200 day moving average of $182.94. The company has a market cap of $59.73 billion, a PE ratio of 26.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.37. Norfolk Southern has a 12 month low of $112.62 and a 12 month high of $224.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The railroad operator reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.20. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 20.47% and a return on equity of 16.06%. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.70 EPS. Norfolk Southern’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern will post 8.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Norfolk Southern news, COO Michael Joseph Wheeler sold 1,788 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.51, for a total value of $376,391.88. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 11,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,327,819.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James A. Squires sold 2,715 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.68, for a total transaction of $506,836.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 66,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,387,524.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NSC. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 32.1% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 469,192 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $68,502,000 after acquiring an additional 114,049 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 323.8% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 28,581 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $4,173,000 after acquiring an additional 21,837 shares during the last quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 2,072 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 214.2% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 96,247 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $16,020,000 after purchasing an additional 65,616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Monetary Management Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. now owns 1,250 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. 66.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company transports industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

Featured Story: Why do companies issue stock splits?

Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.