North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA) Downgraded by ValuEngine to “Strong Sell”

North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA) (TSE:NOA) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on NOA. Pi Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of North American Construction Group in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Raymond James upped their target price on North American Construction Group from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of North American Construction Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut North American Construction Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, TD Securities cut North American Construction Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.20.

Shares of NYSE NOA opened at $6.39 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.75. North American Construction Group has a 1-year low of $4.11 and a 1-year high of $12.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $197.98 million, a P/E ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 1.32.

North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA) (TSE:NOA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $51.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.23 million. North American Construction Group had a return on equity of 26.47% and a net margin of 7.63%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that North American Construction Group will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NOA. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in North American Construction Group during the first quarter worth $155,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in North American Construction Group by 291.3% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 19,424 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 14,460 shares during the period. Intact Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in North American Construction Group by 47.7% during the first quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 452,967 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,189,000 after buying an additional 146,300 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in North American Construction Group by 25.8% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 678,783 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,448,000 after buying an additional 139,119 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in North American Construction Group by 10,727.9% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,363 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 7,295 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 46.62% of the company’s stock.

North American Construction Group Company Profile

North American Construction Group Ltd. engages in providing mining and heavy construction services. It offers their services to customers in the resource development and industrial construction sectors, primarily within Western Canada. The company focuses on supporting the construction and operation of surface mines, in the oil sands.

