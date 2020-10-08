Northern Dynasty Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:NAK) Shares Down 5.9%

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd (NYSEAMERICAN:NAK) (TSE:NDM)’s stock price dropped 5.9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $1.10 and last traded at $1.12. Approximately 15,564,090 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 77% from the average daily volume of 8,811,224 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.19.

NAK has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals from $1.50 to $3.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals from $1.30 to $2.25 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals from $2.75 to $3.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.75.

Northern Dynasty Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:NAK) (TSE:NDM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 13th. The mining company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals during the second quarter worth $29,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Northern Dynasty Minerals in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Northern Dynasty Minerals in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Northern Dynasty Minerals in the first quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Equitable Trust Co. acquired a new position in Northern Dynasty Minerals in the second quarter valued at about $79,000.

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in the United States. Its principal mineral property is the Pebble copper-gold-molybdenum project that includes 2,402 mineral claims covering approximately 417 square miles located in southwest Alaska. The company was formerly known as Northern Dynasty Explorations Ltd.

