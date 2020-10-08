Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) versus EuroDry (NYSE:EDRY) Head-To-Head Survey

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) and EuroDry (NASDAQ:EDRY) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Norwegian Cruise Line and EuroDry’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Norwegian Cruise Line -43.46% -4.47% -1.44% EuroDry -21.21% -10.57% -3.61%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Norwegian Cruise Line and EuroDry, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Norwegian Cruise Line 0 0 2 0 3.00 EuroDry 0 0 2 0 3.00

Norwegian Cruise Line currently has a consensus price target of $24.00, indicating a potential upside of 33.26%. EuroDry has a consensus price target of $8.75, indicating a potential upside of 96.63%. Given EuroDry’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe EuroDry is more favorable than Norwegian Cruise Line.

Risk and Volatility

Norwegian Cruise Line has a beta of 2.72, indicating that its stock price is 172% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, EuroDry has a beta of -0.24, indicating that its stock price is 124% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

47.5% of Norwegian Cruise Line shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 7.8% of EuroDry shares are held by institutional investors. 1.3% of Norwegian Cruise Line shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Norwegian Cruise Line and EuroDry’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Norwegian Cruise Line $6.46 billion 0.77 $930.23 million $5.09 3.54 EuroDry $27.24 million 0.38 $20,000.00 ($0.69) -6.45

Norwegian Cruise Line has higher revenue and earnings than EuroDry. EuroDry is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Norwegian Cruise Line, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Norwegian Cruise Line beats EuroDry on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Norwegian Cruise Line Company Profile

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in the North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers cruise itineraries ranging from a few days to 180-days calling on various locations, including destinations in Scandinavia, Russia, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, India and the rest of Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, South America, the Panama Canal, the Caribbean, and Harvest Caye. As of February 20, 2020, the company had 28 ships with approximately 59,150 berths. It distributes its products through retail/travel advisor, international travel advisor, and onboard cruise sales channels, as well as meetings, incentives, and charters. The company was founded in 1966 and is headquartered in Miami, Florida.

EuroDry Company Profile

EuroDry Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides ocean-going transportation services worldwide. The company owns and operates drybulk carriers that transport major bulks, such as iron ore, coal, and grains; and minor bulks comprising bauxite, phosphate, and fertilizers. As of November 15, 2018, it operated a fleet of six vessels, including one Ultramax, two Kamsarmax, and three Panamax drybulk carriers with a cargo capacity of 453,086 deadweight tons. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Maroussi, Greece.

